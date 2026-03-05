KPSC exam row: Govt to probe irregularities, assure fair recruitment system, says minister

KPSC Row: Alleging irregularities and massive corruption in the recruitment process, some applicants have demanded a fair probe and the withholding of the results (Express Photo/ representative)

Amid allegations of irregularities in the KPSC Mains examination and selection process, Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the government would examine the matter and ensure a fair system for candidates.

He said it would be better if the issues were rectified at the Karnataka Public Service Commission at the earliest.

Allegations have surfaced regarding the recent results of the KPSC Mains examination for Gazetted Probationers (Group A and B), conducted for 384 posts.

Questions have been raised about the transparency of the selection process after some aspirants alleged that more than 10 to 15 candidates with consecutive serial numbers, who wrote the exam in the same room at a single centre, had cleared it. In some cases, candidates from the same family who appeared for the exam also cleared it.