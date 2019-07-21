Kota Open University RSCIT results 2019 declared, how to check

Kota Open University results 2019: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (Kota Open University) has declared the results for the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT). The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website rkcl.vmou.ac.in.

The RSCIT examination was conducted on June 30, 2019.

Kota Open University RSCIT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota- rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘RS-CIT 2019’ exam results

Step 3: Select your district and check the results by your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About Vardhman Mahaveer Open University

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU or previously known as Kota Open University, renamed through a Gazette notification by the Government of Rajasthan on 21st September 2002) came into being in 1987 as a pioneering institution for open learning in Rajasthan.

The idea of establishing an open university in the State of Rajasthan has its origin in the observations of the UGC Committee under the Chairmanship of Late Prof. G. Rama Reddy, as per the official website.