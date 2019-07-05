Koraput University only one in India without single professor: MP to HRD Ministry

Koraput’s newly elected MP from the Congress Party Saptagiri Ulaka has written to the Union HRD Ministry stating that the Central University in his Lok Sabha constituency is the only one in India “where there is no single professor”.

According to Ulaka’s letter, Koraput Central University faces a severe staff shortage. The university currently has 137 vacancies out of 154 sanctioned posts for teaching staff.

Against 23 posts for professors, the University currently has zero. Only one associate professor has been appointed against 43 posts. There are just 16 assistant professors against the sanctioned strength of 88.

Meanwhile, the University has seven schools and 14 departments covering subjects such as languages, social sciences, education, biodiversity, commerce and applied sciences, among others.

The University website had invited online application forms for various courses till June 15. A senior administrator in the University said, “We had 10,000-14,000 applicants this year. Roughly around 1,000 students study here”.

Ulaka has called for “urgent attention” of the Union Government, stating that Koraput is a tribal dominated district. He has also asked the HRD Ministry to compare Koraput University’s condition with Central Universities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala and Karnataka —` which were established around the same time.

Koraput University, states the MP, has one of 15 new Central Universities established by the UPA Government during UGC XI Plan. Koraput District of Odisha is one of the poorest and most backward regions of the country, he states.