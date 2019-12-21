Konkan, Vidarbha youth to get training for competitive exams in Maharashtra

State higher and technical education department had started a special programme to train students (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) State higher and technical education department had started a special programme to train students (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai on Saturday said the state government was working towards providing training to students, especially from Konkan and Vidarbha regions, to clear competitive examinations to raise their representation in state jobs.

The issue of lack of representation of youth from Vidarbha in government jobs was raised through a calling motion by MLC Khwaja Baig.

Read| Not UPSC, most students search for UGC-NET coaching: Survey

Desai said the representation of youth from Konkan and Vidarbha was less in jobs where recruitment is done through exams conducted by the UPSC and MPSC and a cabinet committee had suggested enhanced training to students from these areas to raise their representation.

He informed the House that the state higher and technical education department had started a special programme to train students from Nagpur and Konkan for government recruitment examinations.

Former minister Ranjit Kamble asked the government to start an IAS training academy in Amravati and Nagpur, and also provide assistance to academies imparting such training in these two districts as well as Konkan.

Desai told Kamble the state government would study this suggestion.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App