Kolkata’s Bethune college introduces ‘humanity’ as religion in admission form

The oldest women college in Asia, Bethune College has introduced ‘Humanity’ as an option for students to choose it as religion in the admission form. The online admission form has overall eight options for the students to mark their religion. The other options available in the admission forms are Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and others.

The decision to introduce humanity as religion has been taken after consulting with the admission committee of the college. “The option humanity has been kept for the students who do not believe in established religions, though the college does not believe that there is any difference between humanity and religion,” Mamata Ray, Principal, Bethune College told indianexpress.com.

The education fraternity has highly appreciated the steps taken by one of the oldest institution. The former principal of the Presidency college Amal Mukhopadhyay said, “As an educator, I am proud by the decision taken by the college. The first identity of any candidate is that they are a human being. The teachers of the college have given an opportunity to the students to boldly reveal their identity as a human being.”

The Bethune College was established in 1849 as a girls’ school by John Elliot Drinkwater Bethune. The institution was turned to college in 1879.

The admission process in the colleges under Calcutta University has already started. This year, the admission process will be totally online following the guidelines of the state government.

– With inputs from iebangla article- নজিরবিহীন! বেথুন কলেজের ভর্তির ফর্মে প্রথমে ‘মানবতা’, পরে হিন্দু-মুসলিম