Kolkata: Visva Bharati students withdraw protest over admission fee hike

A section of students at Visva Bharati University Wednesday lifted their gherao of the vice chancellor and other professors after the authorities accepted their demand to reduce the admission fee.

The students had launched a protest on the campus on Tuesday to air their displeasure over 20 to 30 per cent hike in admission fee. Around 5 pm the students started their protest and gheraoed Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and nearly 40 professors as well as other officials, who were inside Lipika Auditorium. It continued for 24 hours and was lifted after 5 pm on Wednesday.

According to the students, the authorities have doubled the admission fee for general students. They said the admission fee was increased five times for students coming from SAARC countries and 10 times for those coming from other foreign lands.

“We have launched the protest to put pressure on the authorities to withdraw the fee hike. A lot of students will find it difficult if admission fees are increased five or 10 times at one go,” said a university student.

On Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Chakraborty held a discussion with the protesting students, but a solution could not be found. As a result the students continued with their gherao. Later, the authorities once again held a meeting with the students and decided to reduce the admission fees.

“The students are like my children. We have decided to look into their demand,” said Chakraborty.