Kolkata: Programmes to familiarise school children with Gandhiji’s ideas and principles

To observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the celebration committee will organise programmes to familiarise school children with his ideas and principles. One of the members of the ‘Mahatma Gandhi 150 Celebration Committee, retired Supreme Court judge, Justice Ashok Kumar Ganguly told a press meet here Thursday that this was important as people have started “forgetting” Gandhiji’s words and deeds.

“As part of our initiative to introduce the present generation to the thoughts and work of Gandhiji, we will organise year-long programmes in schools from October 2, his birthday,” he said. Senior Congress leader and MP Pradip Bhattacharya, who is another committee member, said the committee will hold functions at the Gandhi Ashram in Barrackpore on October 2 to spread the ideals and vision of Bapu.

Bhattacharya also regretted the present day youth have “forgotten” about Gandhiji and his movement of non-violence. The October 2 programme will be attended by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and former Governor of West Bengal Justice Shyamal Sen, Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi, Congress leader and opposition leader in West Bengal assembly Abdul Mannan and officiating Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University Sabujkaali Sen among others.

The 12-member Mahatma Gandhi 150 Celebration Committee consisted of people from different walks of life including There will be inter-school essay competition on various topics of Gandhian thoughts and related issues, mobile exhibition and interactive programmes in different schools across the state.

