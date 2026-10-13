Kolkata Police Constable result 2026 out at prb.wb.gov.in: Physical test from October 28

The Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026 was announced on October 12 by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates who appeared for the preliminary written examination for Constable and Lady Constable posts under the 2024 recruitment process can check their results online at the official WBPRB website, prb.wb.gov.in. The result determines which candidates can proceed to the next stage of selection.

Candidates shortlisted in the written examination will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), scheduled to begin on October 28, 2026. The admit cards for these tests are scheduled to be available for download from October 15 through the recruitment portal, wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.