Kolkata Police Constable result 2026 out at prb.wb.gov.in: Physical test from October 28

The Kolkata Police Constable Result 2026 was announced on October 12 by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates who appeared for the preliminary written examination for Constable and Lady Constable posts under the 2024 recruitment process can check their results online at the official WBPRB website, prb.wb.gov.in. The result determines which candidates can proceed to the next stage of selection.
Candidates shortlisted in the written examination will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), scheduled to begin on October 28, 2026. The admit cards for these tests are scheduled to be available for download from October 15 through the recruitment portal, wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.
Step 1: Visit the official WBPRB website, prb.wb.gov.in.
Step 1: Open the recruitment section and look for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable preliminary written examination result notice.
Step 1: Click on the result link and enter the required login details.
Step 1: Enter the application serial number and date of birth, and select the permanent district or state as instructed on the website.
Step 1: Submit the details to view the result status.
Step 1: Download or save the result details for future reference.
Step 1: Candidates should also check the official website of West Bengal Police for recruitment notices and further instructions.
Shortlisted candidates must download and print their PMT/PET admit cards before appearing for the physical tests. They should carefully check the reporting time, venue and instructions mentioned on the admit card and carry the required documents.
The recruitment board released the final answer key for the written examination on October 8. The examination was conducted on December 21, 2025, in an OMR-based format carrying 100 marks.
Candidates should rely only on official recruitment notices for updates. WBPRB has also cautioned applicants against intermediaries promising selection in exchange for money, reiterating that recruitment is merit-based.