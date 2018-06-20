Kolkata: CISCE urges affiliated schools to consider calling off classes due to severe heat

“In case the weather conditions did not improve, we will certainly take appropriate decision in the spirit of the CISCE letter,” said general secretary Nabarun Dey. (Representational Image) “In case the weather conditions did not improve, we will certainly take appropriate decision in the spirit of the CISCE letter,” said general secretary Nabarun Dey. (Representational Image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations today called upon principals of all affiliated schools in West Bengal “to adhere and comply” with the request of the state government to suspend classes, due to the sweltering heat. The CISCE, in the letter, referred to the notification of the state government: “The government of West Bengal has decided to suspend classes in government, government-sponsored and non-government aided schools in West Bengal from June 20 to 30, 2018 due to extreme hot weather conditions.”

“We are not saying the schools will be altogether closed, but we have asked for suspension of classes for the period, while the offices will remain open,” State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said. The Association of Head of ICSE Schools (Bengal Chapter) general secretary Nabarun Dey said he had seen the CISCE notification late in the evening, and it will take a call on the issue tomorrow, after discussing with the principals. “In case the weather conditions did not improve, we will certainly take appropriate decision in the spirit of the CISCE letter,” he said.

