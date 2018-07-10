Know why these 6 universities granted ‘Institute of Eminence’ status

IIT Bombay received the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status IIT Bombay received the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status

The Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Monday granted the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status to the IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore. From the private sector, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, BITS Pilani and Jio Institute granted the tag. The UGC had received 103 applications including JNU and Delhi University for IoE status.

Here is the complete list and know why 6 universities managed to get the ‘Institute of Eminence’ status:

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi was ranked third among all the engineering colleges in the NIRF India rankings 2018. It was also ranked number one institute from India in the world QS rankings. IIT Delhi offers 910 seats for the combined 4 years B.Tech and M.Tech programme.

As IIT Delhi received Institute of Eminence status, the university will get a grant of Rs 1000 crore over the next five years as part of the new status. Some of the key areas that the institute will work on are advanced state of art labs, sustainable technology development, high-performance computing system, high-end research facilities in nanomaterials, healthcare, energy and environment, and manufacturing. There are plans to spruce the infrastructure facilities both in terms of housing and academic centers, according to a press release.

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay has secured third position in the NIRF ranking 2018. The institute also ranked 179 in the QS World Ranking 2018. On getting the Institute of Eminence in the diamond jubilee year of the Institute, Prof Devang Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay said “Recognition of IIT Bombay as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ by the Government of India is a matter of great pride and is a reflection of the excellence achieved in different spheres of our activity, through the continuous efforts of the faculty, staff and students of the Institute“.

IISC Bangalore

Established in 1909 with support from Jamsetji Tata and H.H. Sir Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV, the Maharaja of Mysore the institute was on Monday granted institute of eminence status. IISc is located in Bengaluru city has 40 departments and is fully residential. The second campus located in Challakere. The institute was ranked number one in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the best university category. The QS World University Rankings ranked the institute 190th in the world, as well as 51 in Asia.

