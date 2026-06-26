Know an extraordinary child? PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 nominations now open

The Government of India has opened the nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026. It is a prestigious honour conferred by the President of India to children who have made meaningful contributions in various fields. The last day for the nomination is July 31, 2026. It should be noted that nominations can only be submitted via the official Rashtriya Puraskar Portal: awards.gov.in.

Children between the ages of 5 and 18 are eligible for this exceptional honour. Nominations can be made by any individual or institution. Children also have the option to self-nominate. The PMRBP is conferred across six categories: Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology.