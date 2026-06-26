Know an extraordinary child? PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026 nominations now open

The Government of India has opened the nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2026. It is a prestigious honour conferred by the President of India to children who have made meaningful contributions in various fields. The last day for the nomination is July 31, 2026. It should be noted that nominations can only be submitted via the official Rashtriya Puraskar Portal: awards.gov.in.
Children between the ages of 5 and 18 are eligible for this exceptional honour. Nominations can be made by any individual or institution. Children also have the option to self-nominate. The PMRBP is conferred across six categories: Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology.
Follow these steps to apply for the nomination of PMRBP:
Step 1: Visit the official website at awards.gov.in
Step 2: Log in with the required credentials
Step 3: Fill in essential details like the applicant like name, DOB, Aadhaar, mobile number, email ID, etc
Step 4: Select “Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2026” under the Ongoing Nominations section
Step 5: Click “Nominate/Apply Now”
Step 6: Choose the relevant award category
Step 7: Indicate if the nomination is for self or another child
Step 8: Download the confirmation and print it out for future use
It should be noted that the application form also requires details of the nominee, a write up (up to 1000 words) on the achievement and its impact, any supporting documents and a recent photograph (jpg, jpeg, png format).
Applications can be saved as drafts and edited before the final submission. This award is a lifetime recognition that puts young achievers on the National stage.
It is an important award which recognizes the excellence a child has achieved. The Ministry of Women and Child Development urges parents, teachers, guardians and institutions to help deserving children apply and get nominated for this honour.