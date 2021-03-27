Know about KUDSIT – India’s first digital university and courses it offers

India’s first digital university- Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology (KUDSIT) is offering postgraduate programmes and research in various fields of digital technologies. The varsity has opened up last month by upgrading the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Kerala (IIITM-K).

The institute is offering post graduate programmes in computer science, informatics, applied electronics and humanities with specialisations in areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning, blockchain, cyber security, data analytics, other industry based courses.

It is formed with a vision of creating a futuristic institution of higher learning, aspiring to set a global benchmark in digital technologies and its management. The focus is on post-graduate programmes and research besides building strong industry-academic and academic-academic linkages with leading institutions in India and abroad, the varsity said.

The courses will be delivered by five schools — School of Computer Science and Engineering; School of Digital Sciences; School of Electronic Systems and Automation; School of Informatics; and School of Digital Humanities and Liberal Arts, covering science, technology and humanities aspects of the digital world.

The varsity comprises of a 10-acre campus in Technocity. Once functional, it targets to provide education to 1,200 residential scholars.