KMAT Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to download

KMAT Result 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has declared the KMAT 2022 session 2 result in online mode. KMAT results have been announced in the form of a merit list. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their score cards at the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

KMAT 2022 session 2 exam was held on August 28 for admission to MBA programmes offered by universities and their affiliated colleges in the state of Kerala.

KMAT Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: GoVisit to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, tap on the KMAT 2022-candidate portal (session 2).

Step 3: Further, tap on the result tab and enter credentials if required.

Step 4: The KMAT 2022 session 2 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your name in the provisional merit list through roll number and name

Step 6-Download and take a print out of the KMAT 2022 result for further use and reference.

The KMAT exam was conducted via online mode at designated test centres across the state. Shortlisted candidates will be called for further rounds of the admission process which will be notified on the official website.

Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is a state level entrance examination conducted in two different sessions by Kerala University. The examination is conducted for the candidates seeking admission in various management courses at various institutions across the state of Kerala.