KMAT Kerala results declared at kmatkerala.in, check how to download rank card

Kerala KMAT result 2019: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) declared the result for KMAT Kerala 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results on the website kmatkerala.in. The exam was held on June 17, 2019. Candidates who have secured 108 marks out of the total 720 marks, are eligible to apply for admission to colleges providing admission on the basis of KMAT score.

Shaji Neelakandan has topped KMAT 2019, securing 377 marks out of 720. Deepak Manuel has secured the second rank in the examination, securing 369 marks, followed by Sigha M, who secured a third rank and 365 marks. Aditi Anoop and Anjana J have secured the fourth and fifth ranks respectively, securing 364 and 351 marks respectively.

Kerala KMAT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website kmatkerala.in

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2019 result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your login id and password

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

This season, the minimum cut off for general category candidates is 108, for SEBC it is 72, and for those belonging to SC/ST category, the same is 54 marks. The score will be counted as 80 per cent of the entrance criteria and 10 per cent weight will be given to group discussions and interviews each.

The exam is conducted twice a year. Earlier, in January exam, the result of which was declared in February, the cut off for SEBC was 10 per cent and hence 71.6 marks (round of 72) and for SC/ST category candidates the cut-off is 7.5 per cent which equates to 53.7 (round of 58) marks.

The June exam was held on June 16 at 16 centres of 12 districts of Kerala. Those who are finally selected will get admission at various universities or departments affiliated to management colleges including autonomous colleges in Kerala.