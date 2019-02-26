KMAT Kerala 2019 result declared, check cut-off

KMAT Kerala 2019 result: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the result for Kerala KMAT exam on its official website, kmatkerala.in. The exam was conducted on February 17, 2019. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA programmes in state colleges.

Albert J Andoor secured the first rank with 493 marks out of 716. He secured 138 in part I, 179 in part II, 113 and 63 in part III and IV respectively. The minimum cut-off for candidates was 107.4 marks which are 15 per cent marks.

The cut-off for SEBC is 10 per cent and hence 71.6 marks (round of 72) and for SC/ST category candidates the cut-off is 7.5 per cent which equates to 53.7 (round of 58) marks, according to the official release.

KMAT Kerala 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmat.kerala.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KMAT Kerala February 2019 result’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your roll number

The score will be counted as 80 per cent of the entrance criteria and 10 per cent weight will be given to group discussions and interviews each.

Meanwhile, CUSAT accepted objection raised against question 66 which claimed that none of the options given was correct. Hence, the Q66 was withdrawn before announcing the result.