KMAT 2021 result announced: Here’s how to check

Candidates can check their result at the official website on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE), Kerala has announced the results for Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2021. Candidates can check their results at the official website on cee.kerala.gov.in. Those who appeared for the examination need to log in with their roll number mentioned in the admit card to check the result.

The qualifying candidates will be called for the counseling round and can apply for the MBA courses offered by the participating institutions.

Commissioner of Entrance Exams had already released the KMAT answer key on its official website.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘KMAT Kerala Result tab’

Step 3: Login using necessary credentials

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for further references

The candidates will have to score at least 72 or above to qualify for the entrance examinations. Candidates belonging to SC/St category will have to score 7.5 percent of the total marks to qualify in the exam.