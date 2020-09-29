KMAT 2020 application deadline closing tomorrow, exam on October 29

Karnataka KMAT 2020: Applications closing soon (Representational image)

KMAT 2020: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will conduct Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 on October 29. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA, PGDM, MCA programmes. The KMAT score is accepted more than 189 B-schools located across Karnataka.

The application process is still on and students can apply at kmatindia.com till September 30. KMAT 2020 test will have a time duration of two hours in which students will have to answer 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections. It will be a paper-pencil based test. “In view of COVID 19, the test method and Dates are subject to change,” as per the official notice.

KMAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit kmatindia.com

Step 2: Click on ‘apply now’ under quick links

Step 3: Register and verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

Meanwhile the application process for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 has been closed. The MBA entrance exam will be conducted on November 29. This year, IIM-Indore is holding the exam. The duration of the CAT 2020 has been revised due to the pandemic. Now, the test will be held for 120 minutes.

