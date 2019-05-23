KMAT 2019 applications open: Check eligibility, exam pattern, cut-off, how to apply

KMAT 2019: The application are open for the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2019. The exam is conducted to enroll students to MBA courses in the Kerala-based colleges. The applications for admissions to 2020 batch are open and will conclude on May 31, 2019 at 4 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, kmatlerala.in

Advertising

The state-level entrance exam will be conducted on June 16, 2019 (Sunday). This year, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will be conducting the exam.

Read| Best B-schools in India

Those who have a graduation degree or are awaiting the result of their final year exams can apply for the course. For every right answer, a candidate will get four marks and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

KMAT 2019: Cut-off

To be eligible for admission, students need to have a minimum of 108 scores. For those belonging to SEBC category the minimum marks needed are 72 and for SC/ST category candidates the same is 54 marks. Every college will have their own merit list, later.

Advertising

Read| Now, admission to Kerala-based private colleges for non-residential students through KEAM

KMAT 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatkerala.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on ‘click here for registration’

Step 3: Fill details, submit

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill details, click on ‘save and next’

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Upload documents

Step 8: Submit form

Candidates need to take a print out of the duly filled form as well as the payment receipt for future reference.

KMAT 2019: Fee

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs Rs 1000; for those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 750.