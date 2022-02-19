Kirori Mal College launches online certificate course on disability research

Centre for Disability Research and Training, Kirori Mal College, DU in collaboration with ‘National Centre for promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP)’ has launched an online certificate course, “An Introduction to Disability Research: A Legal and Social Studies Perspective”. The virtual two-credit course is spread over 9 weeks with 3 classes every week. It is designed so that students can conveniently accommodate it with their regular classes.

Students/ research scholars pursuing their undergraduate or postgraduate courses from any university/ college in India can participate in the programme at a nominal fee. To know more about the course, students can visit their website ncpedp.org

The course has been designed to sensitize society to the needs and concerns of persons with disabilities and build a more inclusive and accessible world for all in keeping with disability laws and its relevant concepts. It will also help the participants understand the intervention framework, research – writing, and advocacy mechanisms with a special focus on persons with disabilities.

Kirori Mal College, in 2021, had launched an initiative to assist visually-challenged students in pursuing higher education. Under the initiative titled Aarohan done in collaboration with an NGO called Saksham, the college to provide assistance devices to students who are visually-challenged or with low vision.