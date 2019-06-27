Kirori Mal College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Kirori Mal College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Kirori Mal College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96.5
94.25
92
90
90
94.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96.66
96
92
89
86
95
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96.75
94.75
93
91
92
94
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94
91
88
86
82
89
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
97.33
95.33
93.33
92.33
85.33
95
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
93
91
87
84
81
90
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
93
91.66
88
85
81
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
94.66
92
90
90
85
93
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96.33
95.33
91
89
85
95
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
93.33
92
88
85
82
87
B.A (Hons) Geography
96.25
95
95
95
93
93.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.75
95.5
91.25
90
91.75
94.75
B.A (Hons) English
97
94
91.25
90.5
93.5
94
B.A (Hons) Hindi
90
89
86
86
87
88
B.A (Hons) History
95.5
94
92
91
90
93.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96.75
95
93.5
93.5
91.75
93.75
B.A Programme
96
95
93
93
93
95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
70
68
67
67
67
68
B.A (Hons) Urdu
70
65
60
60
60
60
B.Com (Hons)
97.5
95.5
92.75
88
87.5
88.5
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96
93.25
90
88
89
93
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96.33
95.33
91.33
88
85
94
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
96
94
91
89
80
94
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
93.66
90
86.33
84
78
85
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
92.66
90.66
86
83
75
87
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
91.66
87
84
80
85
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
92.33
90.33
85
81
75
86
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
93.33
90.33
87
87
80
91
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96
94.25
90
88
88
89
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95.66
94.33
86
89
80
90
B.A (Hons) English
96
93
90
89
90
91
B.A (Hons) History
95.25
93
91
90
88
93
B.A (Hons) Hindi
88
86.5
84
82.5
Closed
84
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.25
95.25
90.75
89
89.25
91.75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
67
65
65
Closed
65
B.A (Hons) Geography
96
94.25
94
94
92
92
B.Com (Hons)
97
94.5
90.25
82.5
80.5
87
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96
94
92.5
92.5
91
92
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59.75
Closed
59.75
59.75
B.A Programme
94.75
93
91.5
90
89
93
B.Com
96.25
94
91.75
87.75
Closed
87
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.66
75.66
89
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95.33
94
87
83
79
86
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
95
92.33
89.33
87
Closed
93
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
87
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
90.66
84
81
73
85
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
89
85
88
92
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
92.66
89.66
85.66
81.5
77.66
84
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
92
90
83
79
74
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
91.33
86
83
Closed
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
94.66
90.33
86
83
90
B.A (Hons) Geography
95.75
Closed
93.25
93
91
91
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.75
94.25
89.75
88.5
87
89.25
B.A (Hons) English
95
91
89
88
88.5
90
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
93.25
91.5
92
90.5
91
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
84.5
83
78
Closed
80
B.A Programme
94.5
92.5
91.25
89.75
88.5
92
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
94
89.75
80.5
78.5
87
B.Com
Closed
Closed
91.25
Closed
Closed
86.25
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
Closed
59
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
66
60
60
Closed
63
B.A (Hons) History
94.5
92
Closed
Closed
86
92
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
93
88
82
87
91
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
93
Closed
Closed
83.66
70.66
85
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95
93.66
86
79
77
85
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
91
Closed
84
77
75
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
90.33
81
78
68
82.66
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
91
89
81.33
77
72
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
91
85
81
Closed
82
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
85.5
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94
91.33
87.33
84
Closed
89
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95.66
94.33
90
85
81
91
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
92.75
88.25
86.5
83.25
87.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
88.5
Closed
85
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
87.5
Closed
Closed
76
85
78
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
93.75
92.75
92
89
89
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
91.25
Closed
Closed
Closed
91
B.Com
96.25
Closed
91
Closed
Closed
86.25
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
65
59
59
Closed
62
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
Closed
59
B.A Programme
93.75
90
89.5
89
87
88.75
B.Com (Hons)
96.75
93.5
89.25
80
78
86.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
92
90.5
91
89
89
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
93.33
Closed
78
76
85
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92.66
90
Closed
82.66
Closed
83
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.25
Closed
Closed
87.75
81.5
85.25
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
79
87
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
91
Closed
81
Closed
87
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
92.75
87
80
85
90
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
89.66
87
79
74
70
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
84.66
80.33
Closed
83.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
89
83
75
73
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
90
79.5
76
63
82.66
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.5
91.75
87.25
85
80.25
86.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
90.5
Closed
Closed
83
85
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
91
Closed
Closed
Closed
90
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
90
87
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
87
Closed
82
Closed
82.5
77
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
93
88.5
77.5
76.5
86.5
B.Com
96.25
94
90.5
Closed
Closed
86.25
B.A Programme
93.5
Closed
89
88
85
85
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
64
Closed
58
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.5
87
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
Closed
78.5
84
89.5
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
92.66
Closed
75
76
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
87.25
81
85.25
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
94.33
Closed
Closed
75
86
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
84.33
80
Closed
83.33
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
Closed
85
76
71
69
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
90
79
73
58
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
90.33
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
88.33
82
Closed
71
81
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
89.66
Closed
80.66
Closed
82.66
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
90.25
Closed
87.75
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
90
Closed
88.5
Closed
89
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
88
86
86
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
92.75
87
76.25
75
86.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
86.5
Closed
80.5
Closed
81
76.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.25
91.25
Closed
82.75
77.5
86.25
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
88.5
86
Closed
83.5
B.Com
96
93.75
90
Closed
Closed
86
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
62
Closed
56
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83
89
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92.33
89.66
Closed
79
Closed
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
92.33
Closed
74
74
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
90
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.75
80
85.25
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
94
Closed
Closed
70
86
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
Closed
Closed
75
69
66
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
89.33
78
68
55
82.66
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
91
87.33
81
Closed
69
81
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
84
79
Closed
83.33
B.A (Hons) Hindi
86
Closed
79
75
79.5
76
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
75
86.25
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.75
85.75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
92.25
86
75
73
86.5
B.Com
95.75
Closed
89.75
Closed
Closed
85.75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
90
Closed
87.5
Closed
85
B.A (Hons) History
94
Closed
Closed
87.5
Closed
88
B.A Programme
93.25
Closed
88.25
85.5
84.5
83.25
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
91.75
85
76.5
82
88
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
91.66
Closed
73
71
85
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92
89
86.33
77.66
Closed
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95.66
93
Closed
Closed
63
85.66
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
Closed
Closed
72
66
63
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
88.33
76.33
63
50
82.66
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90.66
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
80.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
90.33
82
73
Closed
83.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
93.75
Closed
86
78
85.25
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
89
86.33
Closed
Closed
84
B.A (Hons) English
95
Closed
Closed
86.5
Closed
85
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
85.75
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
90.75
86.75
Closed
70
86.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
85.75
B.A (Hons) History
93.5
Closed
Closed
87
Closed
87.5
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
90.75
80
70
69
86.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
87.75
Closed
83.75
83.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85.5
Closed
Closed
72.5
Closed
75.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
59
Closed
50
Closed
60
B.Com
Closed
92.5
88
Closed
Closed
85.75
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
92.25
86
77.5
82.5
88
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95.66
94
Closed
Closed
62
85.66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
90
87
Closed
Closed
84
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
83
75
Closed
83.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
91
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
81
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
Closed
Closed
74
67
61
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
92.33
Closed
72
69
85
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92
89.33
86.66
78
Closed
82
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
89
77
66
50
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
93.5
Closed
85.5
77
85.25
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
87
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
91
87
Closed
72
86.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
85.5
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
75.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
87.75
Closed
83.5
83.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
91.75
84
73
71
86.5
B.Com
Closed
93.5
89.25
Closed
Closed
85.75
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
85.75
B.A (Hons) English
95
Closed
Closed
86
Closed
85
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
59
Closed
50
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
91
87
Closed
72
86.25
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
87
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Urdu
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
84
83.25
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
85.75
B.Com
Closed
93.5
89.25
Closed
Closed
85.75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
91.75
84
73
71
86.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
74.5
Closed
76
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
60
Closed
52
Closed
60
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
87
Closed
87.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
88.5
86
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.