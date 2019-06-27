Kirori Mal College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Kirori Mal College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96.5 94.25 92 90 90 94.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.66 96 92 89 86 95 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.75 94.75 93 91 92 94 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94 91 88 86 82 89 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 97.33 95.33 93.33 92.33 85.33 95 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 93 91 87 84 81 90 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry 93 91.66 88 85 81 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 94.66 92 90 90 85 93 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96.33 95.33 91 89 85 95 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 93.33 92 88 85 82 87 B.A (Hons) Geography 96.25 95 95 95 93 93.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.75 95.5 91.25 90 91.75 94.75 B.A (Hons) English 97 94 91.25 90.5 93.5 94 B.A (Hons) Hindi 90 89 86 86 87 88 B.A (Hons) History 95.5 94 92 91 90 93.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96.75 95 93.5 93.5 91.75 93.75 B.A Programme 96 95 93 93 93 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 70 68 67 67 67 68 B.A (Hons) Urdu 70 65 60 60 60 60 B.Com (Hons) 97.5 95.5 92.75 88 87.5 88.5 B.Com 96.5 94.5 92 87.75 87 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96 93.25 90 88 89 93 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.33 95.33 91.33 88 85 94 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 96 94 91 89 80 94 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 93.66 90 86.33 84 78 85 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 92.66 90.66 86 83 75 87 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 91.66 87 84 80 85 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry 92.33 90.33 85 81 75 86 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93.33 90.33 87 87 80 91 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 94.25 90 88 88 89 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.66 94.33 86 89 80 90 B.A (Hons) English 96 93 90 89 90 91 B.A (Hons) History 95.25 93 91 90 88 93 B.A (Hons) Hindi 88 86.5 84 82.5 Closed 84 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.25 95.25 90.75 89 89.25 91.75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 67 65 65 Closed 65 B.A (Hons) Geography 96 94.25 94 94 92 92 B.Com (Hons) 97 94.5 90.25 82.5 80.5 87 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96 94 92.5 92.5 91 92 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59.75 Closed 59.75 59.75 B.A Programme 94.75 93 91.5 90 89 93 B.Com 96.25 94 91.75 87.75 Closed 87 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed 84.66 75.66 89 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.33 94 87 83 79 86 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95 92.33 89.33 87 Closed 93 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.75 Closed Closed Closed 85 87 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 90.66 84 81 73 85 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed 89 85 88 92 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 92.66 89.66 85.66 81.5 77.66 84 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry 92 90 83 79 74 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 91.33 86 83 Closed 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 94.66 90.33 86 83 90 B.A (Hons) Geography 95.75 Closed 93.25 93 91 91 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.75 94.25 89.75 88.5 87 89.25 B.A (Hons) English 95 91 89 88 88.5 90 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 93.25 91.5 92 90.5 91 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 84.5 83 78 Closed 80 B.A Programme 94.5 92.5 91.25 89.75 88.5 92 B.Com (Hons) Closed 94 89.75 80.5 78.5 87 B.Com Closed Closed 91.25 Closed Closed 86.25 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59 Closed Closed 59 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 66 60 60 Closed 63 B.A (Hons) History 94.5 92 Closed Closed 86 92 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 93 88 82 87 91 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93 Closed Closed 83.66 70.66 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95 93.66 86 79 77 85 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 91 Closed 84 77 75 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 90.33 81 78 68 82.66 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry 91 89 81.33 77 72 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 91 85 81 Closed 82 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 Closed Closed Closed 82 85.5 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 91.33 87.33 84 Closed 89 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.66 94.33 90 85 81 91 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 92.75 88.25 86.5 83.25 87.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 88.5 Closed 85 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi 87.5 Closed Closed 76 85 78 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 93.75 92.75 92 89 89 B.A (Hons) History Closed 91.25 Closed Closed Closed 91 B.Com 96.25 Closed 91 Closed Closed 86.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 65 59 59 Closed 62 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59 Closed Closed 59 B.A Programme 93.75 90 89.5 89 87 88.75 B.Com (Hons) 96.75 93.5 89.25 80 78 86.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 92 90.5 91 89 89 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 93.33 Closed 78 76 85 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92.66 90 Closed 82.66 Closed 83 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.25 Closed Closed 87.75 81.5 85.25 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 84 79 87 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 91 Closed 81 Closed 87 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 92.75 87 80 85 90 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry 89.66 87 79 74 70 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 84.66 80.33 Closed 83.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 89 83 75 73 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 90 79.5 76 63 82.66 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.5 91.75 87.25 85 80.25 86.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed 90.5 Closed Closed 83 85 B.A (Hons) History Closed 91 Closed Closed Closed 90 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed 90 87 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi 87 Closed 82 Closed 82.5 77 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 93 88.5 77.5 76.5 86.5 B.Com 96.25 94 90.5 Closed Closed 86.25 B.A Programme 93.5 Closed 89 88 85 85 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 64 Closed 58 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 86.5 87 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed Closed 78.5 84 89.5 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 92.66 Closed 75 76 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 87.25 81 85.25 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 94.33 Closed Closed 75 86 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 84.33 80 Closed 83.33 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry Closed 85 76 71 69 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 90 79 73 58 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 90.33 Closed Closed Closed 85 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 88.33 82 Closed 71 81 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 89.66 Closed 80.66 Closed 82.66 B.A (Hons) English Closed 90.25 Closed 87.75 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed 90 Closed 88.5 Closed 89 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed 88 86 86 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 B.Com (Hons) Closed 92.75 87 76.25 75 86.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86.5 Closed 80.5 Closed 81 76.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 91.25 Closed 82.75 77.5 86.25 B.A Programme Closed Closed 88.5 86 Closed 83.5 B.Com 96 93.75 90 Closed Closed 86 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 62 Closed 56 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed Closed Closed Closed 83 89 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92.33 89.66 Closed 79 Closed 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 92.33 Closed 74 74 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 90 Closed Closed Closed 84 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 86.75 80 85.25 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 94 Closed Closed 70 86 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry Closed Closed 75 69 66 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 89.33 78 68 55 82.66 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 91 87.33 81 Closed 69 81 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 84 79 Closed 83.33 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86 Closed 79 75 79.5 76 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed Closed 80 75 86.25 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 54 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 85.75 85.75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.75 Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 B.Com (Hons) Closed 92.25 86 75 73 86.5 B.Com 95.75 Closed 89.75 Closed Closed 85.75 B.A (Hons) English Closed 90 Closed 87.5 Closed 85 B.A (Hons) History 94 Closed Closed 87.5 Closed 88 B.A Programme 93.25 Closed 88.25 85.5 84.5 83.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 91.75 85 76.5 82 88 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 91.66 Closed 73 71 85 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 89 86.33 77.66 Closed 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.66 93 Closed Closed 63 85.66 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry Closed Closed 72 66 63 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 88.33 76.33 63 50 82.66 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.66 Closed Closed Closed 67 80.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 90.33 82 73 Closed 83.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 93.75 Closed 86 78 85.25 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 89 86.33 Closed Closed 84 B.A (Hons) English 95 Closed Closed 86.5 Closed 85 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 82 85.75 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 90.75 86.75 Closed 70 86.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.75 Closed Closed Closed Closed 85.75 B.A (Hons) History 93.5 Closed Closed 87 Closed 87.5 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 B.Com (Hons) Closed 90.75 80 70 69 86.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed 87.75 Closed 83.75 83.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85.5 Closed Closed 72.5 Closed 75.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 59 Closed 50 Closed 60 B.Com Closed 92.5 88 Closed Closed 85.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 92.25 86 77.5 82.5 88 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95.66 94 Closed Closed 62 85.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 90 87 Closed Closed 84 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 83 75 Closed 83.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 91 Closed Closed Closed 65 81 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry Closed Closed 74 67 61 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 92.33 Closed 72 69 85 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 89.33 86.66 78 Closed 82 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 89 77 66 50 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 93.5 Closed 85.5 77 85.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 87 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96 Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 91 87 Closed 72 86.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi 85.5 Closed Closed 70 Closed 75.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed 87.75 Closed 83.5 83.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 91.75 84 73 71 86.5 B.Com Closed 93.5 89.25 Closed Closed 85.75 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 85.75 B.A (Hons) English 95 Closed Closed 86 Closed 85 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 59 Closed 50 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Kirori Mal College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 91 87 Closed 72 86.25 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 87 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Urdu Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 B.A Programme Closed Closed 88 Closed 84 83.25 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 84 85.75 B.Com Closed 93.5 89.25 Closed Closed 85.75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 91.75 84 73 71 86.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 74.5 Closed 76 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 60 Closed 52 Closed 60 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 87 Closed 87.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 88.5 86 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.