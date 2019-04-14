Kind scholarship for female students applications open: check how to apply, documents needed

With an aim to provide female students with equal academic opportunities, the ‘Kind Scholarship for Young Women’ is supporting girls in class 9 and above who are facing financial constraints to pursue education. As part of the program, need-based scholarship assistance is provided to eligible meritorious candidates.

Advertising

To be eligible for the same, candidates need to be an Indian girl student from class 9 to post-graduation or professional course with an annual household income less than Rs 4 lakh. The beneficiary must have cleared the previous exam with at least 60 per cent marks.

Further, preference is given to candidates with a single parent, orphan girls, and wards of martyred members of Indian armed forces.

Kind Scholarship: Benefits

Scholarship awards are as below

For class 9 and class 10 students: Rs 6,000 per year

For class 11 and class 12 students: Rs 12,000 per year

For graduation /postgraduation & others: Rs 18,000 per year

Advertising

Kind scholarship: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the link mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’

Step 3: Log in or Register to start your application

Step 4: Fill in your details and upload requested documents

Step 5: Submit your application

Kind scholarship: Documents required

Mark sheet of last qualifying examination

Family income certificate

Any government ID proof

School/college ID card

bonafide certificate

Current year’s fee receipt

The application process is on and will close on May 31, 2019. The scholarship works on crowd-funding wherein individuals and professionals from across the country contribute towards the same.