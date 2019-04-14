Toggle Menu
Kind scholarship for female students applications open: check how to apply, documents neededhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/kind-scholarship-for-need-based-female-students-applications-open-check-how-to-apply-documents-needed-buddy4study-com-5674251/

Kind scholarship for female students applications open: check how to apply, documents needed

Kind scholarship: Applications are open and the last date to apply is May 31, 2019. Selected candidates will get scholarship up to Rs 18,000

girl. female student, find a child, child scholarship, scholarship for girls, india govt schoalrship, scholarship for girls, poor child concession, buddy4study, funds. education news
Kind scholarship: Interested can apply at buddy4study.com. (Representational Image)

With an aim to provide female students with equal academic opportunities, the ‘Kind Scholarship for Young Women’ is supporting girls in class 9 and above who are facing financial constraints to pursue education. As part of the program, need-based scholarship assistance is provided to eligible meritorious candidates.

To be eligible for the same, candidates need to be an Indian girl student from class 9 to post-graduation or professional course with an annual household income less than Rs 4 lakh. The beneficiary must have cleared the previous exam with at least 60 per cent marks.

Further, preference is given to candidates with a single parent, orphan girls, and wards of martyred members of Indian armed forces.

Kind Scholarship: Benefits

Scholarship awards are as below

For class 9 and class 10 students: Rs 6,000 per year
For class 11 and class 12 students: Rs 12,000 per year
For graduation /postgraduation & others: Rs 18,000 per year

Advertising

Kind scholarship: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the link mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’
Step 3: Log in or Register to start your application
Step 4: Fill in your details and upload requested documents
Step 5: Submit your application

Kind scholarship: Documents required

Mark sheet of last qualifying examination
Family income certificate
Any government ID proof
School/college ID card
bonafide certificate
Current year’s fee receipt

The application process is on and will close on May 31, 2019. The scholarship works on crowd-funding wherein individuals and professionals from across the country contribute towards the same.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka PUC II results 2019: When and where to check
2 UPSC toppers’ common link: No social media, many engineers
3 Govts should focus on training teachers than handing out devices to students: Microsoft education expert