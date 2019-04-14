Kind scholarship for female students applications open: check how to apply, documents needed

With an aim to provide female students with equal academic opportunities, the ‘Kind Scholarship for Young Women’ is supporting girls in class 9 and above who are facing financial constraints to pursue education. As part of the program, need-based scholarship assistance is provided to eligible meritorious candidates.
To be eligible for the same, candidates need to be an Indian girl student from class 9 to post-graduation or professional course with an annual household income less than Rs 4 lakh. The beneficiary must have cleared the previous exam with at least 60 per cent marks.
Further, preference is given to candidates with a single parent, orphan girls, and wards of martyred members of Indian armed forces.
Kind Scholarship: Benefits
Scholarship awards are as below
For class 9 and class 10 students: Rs 6,000 per year
For class 11 and class 12 students: Rs 12,000 per year
For graduation /postgraduation & others: Rs 18,000 per year
Kind scholarship: How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the link mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Now’
Step 3: Log in or Register to start your application
Step 4: Fill in your details and upload requested documents
Step 5: Submit your application
Kind scholarship: Documents required
Mark sheet of last qualifying examination
Family income certificate
Any government ID proof
School/college ID card
bonafide certificate
Current year’s fee receipt
The application process is on and will close on May 31, 2019. The scholarship works on crowd-funding wherein individuals and professionals from across the country contribute towards the same.