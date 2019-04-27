Toggle Menu
KIITEE result 2019 declared: How to check score, counselling schedule

KIITEE result 2019: Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling through which seats will be granted. The counselling session will begin from May 8, 2019.

KIIITEE 2019 result at kiit.ac.in. (Representational image)
KIITEE result 2019: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has declared the result for the KIITEE 2019 – the entrance exam for admission to the institute. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at kiit.ac.in. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling through which seats will be granted. The counselling session will begin from May 8, 2019.

KIITEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KIITEE 2019 result published’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth
Step 5: Result will appear

KIITEE 2019 result: Documents needed

Candidates, called for counselling must bring original documents (listed below) and token fees to the counselling centre
Admit Card
Rank Card
Pass certificate 10th
Pass certificate 12th
Graduate mark sheet
Diploma mark sheet
Degree certificate
Reservation criteria certificate

KIITEE 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to submit a demand draft of Rs 75,000 which includes the counselling registration fees of Rs 10,000 (non-refundable) in favour of KIIT, payable at Bhubaneswar. Balance fee as per the fee structure is to be paid on the day of reporting.
Candidates can check their result, download it and take a print out. Admissions to all courses in the institute, expected MBBS, BDS, PG medical and PG dental courses is done through KIITEE.

