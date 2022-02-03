KIITEE 2022 to be held from Feb 4-6; Check exam day guidelines and last-minute tips

The KIIT University is conducting KIITEE 2022 on February 4, 5 and 6, 2022. The exam will be held as an online remote proctored exam and candidates will be able to take it from any place. The slot booking for the exam has already been done and now the candidates just need to appear for the exam as per the selected date and time.

To make candidates familiar with the exam, the University conducted the KIITEE 2022 mock test on February 2 and 3, 2022. Mock was also held online, in two sessions. The exam date and time for the mock were informed via e-mail. However, the exam date and time for the actual exam has been mentioned in the admit card. Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam must check these important KIITEE 2022 exam guidelines.

During the exam, keep a hardcopy of the KIITEE 2022 admit card

Candidates can take the test from a computer, laptop or mobile phone.

The computer or laptop must have – Pentium IV / Dual Core, 1gb Ram or Higher, 80gb HDD or Higher, 15″ color monitor, Microsoft window 7 and above, Chrome Browser, Antivirus, Webcam.

Candidates using mobile should have a 4g mobile set.

The test shall be best viewed in chrome.

To take the test properly, at least a 512 kbps internet connection is required.

The room in which candidates will take the test should be noise-free. Also, it should be well lit.

Candidates need to sit in such a manner that there should be a wall behind them.

Keep the webcam open all the time.

No one should enter or leave the room during the test.

There is no hard and fast dress code for the exam but KIIT University has asked the students to be dressed formally.

During the exam, candidates must not wear Bluetooth or speak out questions/options or leave the room or play music/radio / TV.

These were the guidelines that candidates must follow during the exam. Candidates who are thriving to get a good score in KIITEE 2022 must check the exam pattern beforehand. It is also important to note that during the exam, candidates cannot move back and forth between the questions. Despite this, candidates must invest too much time in the questions, as the exam will automatically end after 180 minutes.

Last-minute tips