KIITEE 2022 slot booking started: Check how to book test date and slot

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has started KIITEE 2022 slot booking for Phase 1 today on January 29, 2022. Candidates can book their slots and test date on the official KIIT portal at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Applicants who have already registered themselves can choose from the available options and choose a slot for the entrance test latest by January 31, 2022 for online proctored examination.

KIITEE 2022 slot booking can be done online at the official portal of KIITEE 2022 exam with a compatible internet browser such as Google Chrome. Registered candidates should login using the same credentials received during the application process.

Read | IGNOU launches BA courses in Urdu and Sanskrit for 2022 admission session

How to book slot for KIITEE 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KIITEE — kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for slot booking available on the home page.

Step 3: The login page will be displayed. Candidates must correctly enter their application number and DOB before clicking ‘proceed.’

Step 4: After logging in, students can choose their preferred exam date and time slot (based on availability) for the KIITEE 2022.

Step 5: Once chosen, candidates must confirm their selection in order to reserve their preferred position.

Right after the booking, KIITEE 2022 admit card is issued by the system. Candidates are advised to book their slots from the available test dates on a priority basis. The KIIT institution follows a first-come-first-serve basis policy to schedule the examination of the registered candidates. The aspirants can choose from the available slots as per the options displayed on the official portal.

After the completion of the slot booking process, candidates will be able to appear for KIITEE 2022 mock tests available on the official portal. The mock tests will be conducted from February 02 – 03, 2022.

KIITEE 2022 is scheduled to be held on February 04, 05 and 06 2022. The exam will be held as a remote online proctored examination. To give the test, candidates must have a working computer of 1GB RAM or higher. There should be Microsoft Windows 7 or above installed in the computer. Apart from this, there should be a Chrome browser, antivirus and webcam installed as well. KIITEE is an examination through which admission into various UG and PG programs like B.Tech, B.Des, BA LLB, BBA, BCA, M.Sc Nursing, and more.

During the exam, candidates must sit at a table with computer and the table must not have any objects, papers, books or any other electronic material. Make sure there is proper lighting on the face. Beside this, no other person should enter the room and candidates will have to be formally dressed at the time of the exam.