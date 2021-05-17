KIITEE 2021 slot booking begins, know how to book your slot  

KIITEE 2021 is scheduled to be held from May 25 to 27, 2021. Photo credit: AglaSem

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has commenced the KIITEE 2021 slot booking today on May 17, 2021. Those who have filled up the KIITEE 2021 application form have to log in to the website at kiit.ac.in and choose a slot for the common entrance test (CET), which is being conducted in online proctored mode this year.

The KIITEE 2021 is the CET for admission to programmes offered by the KIIT in Odisha. The deemed-to-be university is conducting the slot booking process till May 21, 2021. Once the slot booking process is over, mock tests for the CET will be administered. The KIITEE 2021 is scheduled to be held from May 25 to 27, 2021 and candidates have to book their slot from the available dates to take the test.

The first step to book a slot for KIITEE is to open the official website using any compatible internet browser such as Google Chrome. It is important that candidates note down their application number and date of birth correctly as entered in the online application form. These credentials will be required to log in for booking a slot for the exam. The entire process has been broken down in a step-by-step manner below.

Step 1: Candidates have to open the website kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Step 2: The link for slot booking is available on the homepage of the website. Candidates have to click on it to proceed further.

Step 3: The login page will appear. Candidates have to enter their application number and DOB correctly and then click on ‘continue’.

Step 4: Upon logging in, candidates will be able to select their preferred exam date and time slot (as per availability) to take the KIITEE CET 2021.

Step 5: Once selected, candidates have to confirm their selection to book the preferred slot.

Step 6: After confirmation of the slot, candidates will be able to download the KIITEE 2021 admit card from the website.

Candidates booking their KIITEE 2021 exam slot on the website are advised to do so at the earliest as the institute follows a first-come-first-serve policy for booking slots. Candidates will only be able to book a preferred slot as per its availability.

Once candidates have successfully booked their slot and downloaded the admit card, they can go through the detailed guidelines on how to take the online remote proctored exam. The complete remote proctored exam guidelines for KIITEE 2021 are available on the official website. The institute has already notified that a computer (as per specifications) with webcam facilities and connected to the internet with at least 1 MBPS speed is necessary to take the test in the online remote proctored mode.

After conducting the exam, the institute releases the KIITEE 2021 merit lists and declares the cut-offs for qualifying the test. Those who qualify will be called for counselling where candidates will be allocated seats as per merit, eligibility and availability.

Candidates are advised to remain at home and prepare for the exam better while waiting to take the test as per their booked slot. The detailed KIITEE 2021 pattern and syllabus is available online at the website.