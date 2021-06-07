KIITEE 2021 Phase I counselling result announced: How to check

KIITEE 2021 phase 1 was held from May 25 to 27, 2021. (Representational image)

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has declared the result for the phase I counselling of KIITEE 2021. Candidates who appeared in the phase 1 counselling can check their results at the official website – kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The KIITEE 2021 was conducted from May 25 to 27, 2021 and the result was declared on May 29. The KIITEE 2021 is the CET for admission to programmes offered by the KIIT in Odisha.

KIITEE phase 1 counselling result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KIIT, kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KIITEE 2021 Phase 1 counselling result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their result for future references.

The KIIT admits students on various undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the KIITEE common entrance exam. The eligibility criteria for the admissions is different for all the courses and the admission is granted upon verification of all the required documents mentioned on the KIIT official website.

KIITEE-2021 (Phase-2) online examination will be held on June 17, 18 and 19. While KIITEE-2021 (Phase-3) online examination will be held on July 17 and 18.

As mentioned on the official website, “Candidates who have appeared in KIITEE-2021 (Phase 1) examination are eligible for phase 2 and phase 3 examination. Candidates who have registered for KIITEE-2021 (Phase 1) online examination are not required to register again for KIITEE 2021 (phase 2 and 3) online examination. They can appear for the online examination with their existing application number of phase 1.”