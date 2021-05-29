KIITEE 2021 phase 1 result declared: Here’s how to check

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. (Representational image)

KIITEE result 2021: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has declared the result for the KIITEE 2021 phase 1 exam. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Admission to many courses offered at the Institute is done based on KIITEE 2021 scores. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling through which seats will be granted.

KIITEE result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KIIT, kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘KIITEE 2021 Phase 1 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates are advised to download and keep a printed copy of their result for future reference.

As mentioned on the official website, “Candidates who have appeared in KIITEE=2021 (Phase 1) examination are eligible for Phase 2 and Phase 3 examination. Candidates who have registered for KIITEE-2021 (Phase 1) online examination are not required to register again for KIITEE 2021 (Phase 2 & 3) online examination. They can appear for the online examination with their existing application number of Phase 1.”

KIITEE-2021 (Phase-2) online examination will be held on 17, 18 and 19 June 2021. While KIITEE-2021 (Phase-3) online examination will be held on 17 and 18 July 2021.