KIITEE 2021 exam date announced, first phase to be held in May in remote proctored mode

KIIT University has announced Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Exam (KIITEE 2021) exam dates. Phase 1 of the entrance exam will be held on May 25, 26, and 27, 2021. The university has announced the exam dates on the official website, which is, kiitee.kiit.ac.in. This year, the entrance exam will be held as an online proctor test.

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam, first need to apply. The application form KIITEE 2021 is also available online, at the website. The last date to submit the form is May 20, 2021. The steps to apply are as follows.

Step 1: Go to kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Step 2: Fill the application form on the right side of the main page.

Step 3: Enter all other details asked in the form. Upload documents

Step 4: Submit the form.

KIIT University is one of the few universities for which the application form is available free of cost. All the candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria of the exam can apply.

Candidates who will apply for the exam can do KIITEE 2021 slot booking from May 17 to 21, 2021. The booking can also be done online. Only after booking the test date and slot, candidates will get a KIITEE 2021 admit card.

Since the varsity is holding the exam in online remote proctor mode, it is also conducting a mock test on May 23, 2021. The purpose of the mock test will be to make aspirants familiar with the pattern and conduct of the examination. Candidates who are preparing for the exam may also practice KIITEE sample papers.

Apart from the mock test, the university has also released guidelines for the proctor test. It is available as pdf and helps students in understanding the technical, physical, and other requirements to take the test. Candidates can check these at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

KIITEE 2021 is a university level entrance exam for which candidates from all the states can apply. The exam is held for admission in B.Tech, B.Sc Nursing, BBA, BCA, B.Des, BA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Sc, BA, MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, LLM, etc courses. In the exam, questions are asked within the KIITEE 2021 syllabus.

In the KIITEE exam, one question shall be shown on the screen at a time. As far as the KIITEE 2021 exam pattern is considered, the test shall be of 120 minutes and each question shall be of 4 marks. On selecting incorrect answers negative marking of 1 mark shall be done. If a candidate leaves a question unattempted then marks will neither be deducted nor added.