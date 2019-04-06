Toggle Menu
KIITEE slot booking 2019 begins, entrance exam application deadline extended

KIITEE slot booking 2019: The exam will be held from April 15 to April 24, 2019. Meanwhile, candidates can book slots and download admit card. The last date to apply is April 15, 2019.

KIITEE 2019 slot booking: The exam will be held from April 15, 2019 to April 24. (Representational image)

KIITEE 2019 slot booking: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has postponed the application deadline for the entrance examination conducted for admission to the institute. The KIITEE deadline has been extended from April 15 (Monday), 2019 to April 24 (Wednesday), 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

The exam will be held from April 15 to April 24, 2019. Meanwhile, the process of slot booking has also begun at the website. Candidates can select their exam centre and seat for the exam. Based on the selected slot, candidates will get their admit cards. The admit cards are available to download.

KIITEE 2019: How to book a slot/download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website — kiitee.kiit.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘KIITEE 2019 slot booking’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using application number and date of birth
Step 5: Select the exam centre
Step 6: Preview admit card, download

The result is scheduled to be announced on April 30, 2019 and counselling will begin from May 15, 2019, as per the official notification.

