KIIT announces dates for KIITEE 2022 phase 3: Check schedule here

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced the exam dates for Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination (KIITEE) 2022, phase 3. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official website — kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Candidates have time only till May 9, 2022 to apply for the phase 3 exam of KIITEE 2022.

“Candidates who will be appearing in KIITEE-2022 (phase-1 and phase-2) online examination are eligible for phase-3 and phase-4 examination. Candidates who have applied for KIITEE-2022 (phase-1 or phase-2) online examination are not required to apply again for KIITEE-2022 (phase-3 and phase-4) online examination, they can appear online examination with their existing application number of phase-1 or phase-2,” an official statement on the official website read.

For slot selection of KIITEE 2022 phase 3 exam, students will have to first visit the official KIIT website — kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Then, on the homepage, scroll down to the link available for ‘slot booking’. Candidates are advised to first read the ‘information guideline’ provided right next to the option of slot booking. After that, click on the link for ‘slot booking’. A new page will open up, where candidates will have to fill in their Application Number and date of birth, and then click on ‘continue’.