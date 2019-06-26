Keshav Mahavidyalaya (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Keshav Mahavidyalaya DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 95 92 85 83 84 85 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 89 86 75 55 75 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 90 89 85 83 83 80 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 90.5 88 85 80 80 80.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94.66 91.33 85 77 77 86 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 93 90 85 85 85 B.Com (Hons) 97 92 89 84 85 87 B.A (Hons) Psychology 94 92 88 85 84 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 93 90 81 78 79 83 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 92.25 88 83 Closed 84 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 84 73 55 70 79 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 91 83 75 72 84.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 89 87 82 78 78 79 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 90 87 83.5 78 76 80 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 90 86 83 Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) 96 91 87 82 80 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 87 Closed Closed Closed 65 77 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 94.33 Closed Closed 72 68 84.33 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 91.75 86 80 Closed 84 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 89.5 86 82 75 72 79.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 88 85 80 75 75 78 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92.25 87.5 79.5 72 74 82.25 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 85 Closed 80 Closed 94 B.Com (Hons) 95.25 88.5 85 80 78 85.25 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 77 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 84 Closed 65 65 82.25 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 87.5 84 78 73 71 77.5 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 88.5 84 80 73 70 78.5 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 90.5 84 77 Closed 83 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 71 66 84.33 B.Com (Hons) 94.5 87.5 83.5 77.5 75 84.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 82 83 77 Closed 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 60 60 82.25 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 77 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92.66 Closed Closed 65 60 82.66 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed 82.5 72 68 65 78.5 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 89 78 70 Closed 82.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 82 70 69 64 77.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 76 65 70 84.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 80 Closed 74 Closed 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 55 55 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 87 75 Closed Closed 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 82.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 81 68 65 60 77.5 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed 70 65 60 78.5 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 91.75 Closed Closed 55 55 81.75 B.Com (Hons) 94.25 79 74 60 68 84.25 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed 72 55 55 77 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 91.75 Closed Closed 55 55 81.75 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 65 Closed 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 57 82.66 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 62 55 77.5 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed 68 60 55 78.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 77.5 72 55 60 84.25 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 77 63 55 55 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 Closed Closed 54 Closed 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 90.66 Closed 63 53 82.66 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 91.5 Closed Closed 50 50 81.5 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 88 Closed Closed 48 50 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 55 47 77.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 75 67.5 45 45 83.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 91.25 Closed Closed 50 50 81.25 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 55 55 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 Closed Closed 50 Closed 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 90.66 Closed 62.66 52.66 82.66 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 88 Closed Closed 48 50 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 80 Closed 52 45 77.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed 81.5 Closed Closed 84 B.Com (Hons) 93.25 75 66.5 45 45 83.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84 B.Com (Hons) Closed 76.5 70 45 50 84.25 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.