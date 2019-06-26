Toggle Menu
Keshav Mahavidyalaya (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/keshav-mahavidyalaya-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249586/

Keshav Mahavidyalaya (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Keshav Mahavidyalaya Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Keshav Mahavidyalaya Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Keshav Mahavidyalaya DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
95
92
85
83
84
85
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
89
86
75
55
75
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
90
89
85
83
83
80
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
90.5
88
85
80
80
80.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94.66
91.33
85
77
77
86
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
93
90
85
85
85
B.Com (Hons)
97
92
89
84
85
87
B.A (Hons) Psychology
94
92
88
85
84
85
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
93
90
81
78
79
83
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
92.25
88
83
Closed
84
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
84
73
55
70
79
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
91
83
75
72
84.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
89
87
82
78
78
79
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
90
87
83.5
78
76
80
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
90
86
83
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
96
91
87
82
80
86
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
87
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
77
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
94.33
Closed
Closed
72
68
84.33
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
91.75
86
80
Closed
84
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
89.5
86
82
75
72
79.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
88
85
80
75
75
78
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92.25
87.5
79.5
72
74
82.25
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
85
Closed
80
Closed
94
B.Com (Hons)
95.25
88.5
85
80
78
85.25
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
77
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
84
Closed
65
65
82.25
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
87.5
84
78
73
71
77.5
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
88.5
84
80
73
70
78.5
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
90.5
84
77
Closed
83
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
66
84.33
B.Com (Hons)
94.5
87.5
83.5
77.5
75
84.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
82
83
77
Closed
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
82.25
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
77
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92.66
Closed
Closed
65
60
82.66
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
82.5
72
68
65
78.5
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
89
78
70
Closed
82.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
82
70
69
64
77.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
76
65
70
84.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
80
Closed
74
Closed
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
87
75
Closed
Closed
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
82.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
81
68
65
60
77.5
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
70
65
60
78.5
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
91.75
Closed
Closed
55
55
81.75
B.Com (Hons)
94.25
79
74
60
68
84.25
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
72
55
55
77
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
91.75
Closed
Closed
55
55
81.75
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
82.66
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
55
77.5
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
68
60
55
78.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
77.5
72
55
60
84.25
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
77
63
55
55
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
Closed
Closed
54
Closed
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
90.66
Closed
63
53
82.66
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
91.5
Closed
Closed
50
50
81.5
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
88
Closed
Closed
48
50
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
47
77.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
75
67.5
45
45
83.75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
91.25
Closed
Closed
50
50
81.25
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
90.66
Closed
62.66
52.66
82.66
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
88
Closed
Closed
48
50
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
80
Closed
52
45
77.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
Closed
81.5
Closed
Closed
84
B.Com (Hons)
93.25
75
66.5
45
45
83.75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Keshav Mahavidyalaya

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
76.5
70
45
50
84.25
*Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amid opposition, JNU defers meet to discuss ‘mandatory Hindi’
2 Maharashtra: State to deploy flying squads after Opposition claims colleges with minority tag selling seats
3 Ambedkar University to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS category