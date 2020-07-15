Kerala DHSE Plus Two 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020: The pending exams were later conducted towards the end of May under proper social distancing guidelines. (Representational Image) DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020: The pending exams were later conducted towards the end of May under proper social distancing guidelines. (Representational Image)

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the state plus two examination results on July 15. The exams were initially scheduled to be held in March but it was postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The pending exams were later conducted towards the end of May under proper social distancing guidelines.

As per media reports, the centres across the state were disinfected and facilities for thermal screening were set up in every centre. The students were also directed to carry their own face masks and exchange of any stationery items such as pen or pencil was prohibited.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Websites to check results

The results after being declared will be available on the board’s official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The same will also be available on kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Due to high influx, students can face difficulties in accessing their scorecards, in that case, he/she can get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com. In order to complete the registration one needs to fill the box below.

The plus two exam results will also be available at their the education board’s official app Saphalam which is available on Google Play.

The state recorded 84.33 passing percentage in the state plus two exams last year. Stream-wise, 86.04 per cent had qualified in the science department, 79.82 in arts while 84.65 in commerce stream.

