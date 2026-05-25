keralaresults.nic.in, DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2026: How to dowload results at DigiLocker?

The results will also be available at the following websites -- keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.(Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representative Image)

Kerala Plus Two Class 12 Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the results of class 12 examinations on May 26. This year, around 4,52,437 students have appeared for the exam. Students can download their results at Digilocker, once it’s announced at 3 pm. The +2 results will also be available at the following websites — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

The examination was conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026. A total of 1,984 exam halls were set up- 1,966 in Kerala, 9 in Lakshadweep, 7 in the Gulf region, and 2 in Mahe. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.