keralaresults.nic.in, DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2026: How to dowload results at DigiLocker?

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Kerala Plus Two Class 12 Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the results of class 12 examinations on May 26. This year, around 4,52,437 students have appeared for the exam. Students can download their results at Digilocker, once it’s announced at 3 pm. The +2 results will also be available at the following websites — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
The examination was conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026. A total of 1,984 exam halls were set up- 1,966 in Kerala, 9 in Lakshadweep, 7 in the Gulf region, and 2 in Mahe. For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal.
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at DigiLocker.
Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, or sign in with your existing DigiLocker account credentials.
Step 3: Go to the Education Documents section and search for “Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)” or the Kerala Class 12th result document.
Step 4: Select “DHSE Plus Two Results 2026” or “Class 12 Marksheet”.
Step 5: Enter your register number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 6: Submit the details to access the Kerala 12 Result 2026.
Step 7: Click on “Save to Locker” to store the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account for future use.
Students should note that DigiLocker may require OTP verification through the Aadhaar-linked mobile number during login. The online marksheet is provisional and can be used for immediate reference until the original certificates are issued by schools.
Additionally, the exams in the Gulf region were cancelled due to the tension in the Middle East region. Students who have appeared from those centres will have their marks awarded based on their performance in the school term exam and internal assessments.
Last year, the Class 12 results were declared on May 22. The pass percentage achieved by DHSE was 77.81 per cent. The highest pass percentage was achieved by 83.25 per cent, followed by the Commerce stream at 74.21 per cent and arts at 69.16 per cent.