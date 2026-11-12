Keralam to set up Nursing University; plans to increase seats by 50%

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has announced the state government’s decision to establish a dedicated Nursing University and to increase the number of seats for nursing in the state by 50 per cent while ensuring that the quality of education is not compromised.

While inaugurating the state conference of the Kerala Government Nurses Union, Satheesan outlined that thousands of students from the state travel to other states to pursue nursing education, often spending Rs 15–20 lakh for their studies.

The state government’s objective includes expanding opportunities within Kerala, making quality nursing education more accessible and affordable for aspiring students, he added.