Keralam to set up Nursing University; plans to increase seats by 50%

The Minister said that his government would also review the existing regulatory framework to ensure that nursing education meets national standards while supporting the expansion of educational institutions and opportunities.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiNov 12, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Kerala Nursing UniversityThe Chief Minister highlighted the state government's objective to make quality nursing education more accessible and affordable for aspiring students (Representational Image)

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has announced the state government’s decision to establish a dedicated Nursing University and to increase the number of seats for nursing in the state by 50 per cent while ensuring that the quality of education is not compromised.

While inaugurating the state conference of the Kerala Government Nurses Union, Satheesan outlined that thousands of students from the state travel to other states to pursue nursing education, often spending Rs 15–20 lakh for their studies.

The state government’s objective includes expanding opportunities within Kerala, making quality nursing education more accessible and affordable for aspiring students, he added.

Satheesan said that the government would give special priority to the health sector despite its financial constraints, even if it had to limit spending in other departments.

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The Minister said that his government would also review the existing regulatory framework to ensure that nursing education meets national standards while supporting the expansion of educational institutions and opportunities.

He highlighted that the initiative aims to strengthen the state’s healthcare workforce, increase access to education and ensure quality healthcare for all.

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