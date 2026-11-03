Keralam to launch anonymous anti-ragging app; announces 300 science centres

Keralam will set up 300 centres to promote scientific temper among 15 lakh young people and launch a mobile app enabling students to anonymously report ragging and other campus-related issues, the state government said on Tuesday.

The two initiatives, aimed at strengthening scientific awareness and student welfare in higher education institutions, will be launched by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at Government Women’s College here on Wednesday.

The CM will inaugurate the first sub-centre of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Scientific Temper at a function scheduled for 11.30 am, according to an official statement.

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Higher Education Minister Roji M John will preside over the event, which will also be attended by Transport Minister C P John.