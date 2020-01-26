Kerala University UG, PG results declared, check direct link

Kerala University B Sc, B Com second semester results are available at the website- keralauniversity.ac.in Kerala University B Sc, B Com second semester results are available at the website- keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University B Sc, B Com second semester results: The University of Kerala on Saturday announced the results of various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) examinations. The results of B Com, B Sc second semester examinations, and other examinations are available on the website.

The candidates can check the results through the website- keralauniversity.ac.in.

Kerala University UG, PG results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result links

Step 3: A pdf file with the roll number of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Kerala University UG, PG results: List of results declared

– Fifth Semester MBL Degree Examination, August 2019

– First Semester MBL Degree Examination, September 2019

– First, Second & Third Semester Master of Science in Computer Science Supplementary/Mercy Chance Examination (S.D.E) October/November 2019

– Fourth-semester mba degree examination, august 2019 regular and supplementary (2014 scheme)

– Second semester B Com (cbcs) degree examination, may 2019 (rEGULAR 2018 admission, improvement – 2017 admission and Supplementary 2016,2015 &2014 Admission)

– Second semester B Sc (cbcss) degree examination, May 2019 – regular (2018 admission) improvement (2017 admission) supplementary (2016, 2015, 2014 & 2013 admissions)

– Seventh semester B Tech degree examination July 2019 (supplementary & sessional improvement candidates).

