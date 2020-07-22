Kerala University admissions 2020: Registrations open, here is all you need to know

Kerala University admissions 2020: Apply at keralauniversity.ac.in (Representational) Kerala University admissions 2020: Apply at keralauniversity.ac.in (Representational)

Kerala University admissions 2020: The registration process is open at the University of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The state university is one of the top-ranked state universities in the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (HRD) NIRF Ranking. The registration process is on at admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in. The registration will be closed on August 17.

A trial allotment will take place on August 12, before the end of the registration. The first allotment will be held on August 18, as per the official notice by the varsity. Those who have been allotted seats in colleges and courses will have to confirm their choice by paying a fee. The window to pay a fee or rearrange or delete higher options will be allowed from August 18 to August 23.

The second allotment list will be held on August 24 followed by a fee payment window till September 4. No further allotment lists will be released, as per the latest schedule. The college reopening dates also, however, have not been released so far by the varsity.

To apply students need to first register at the official websites, keralauniversity.ac.in or admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

As per the prospectus of the varsity, all the undergraduate courses except BPEd and BFA are known as first-degree programmes. Admission to these programmes is based on Online Centralised Allotment. The process will provide the candidates, opportunity of obtaining admission to any colleges or courses of choice. Setas will be allotted on the basis of merit of marks obtained in class 12.

For admission to all courses in National Institute of Speech & Hearing, Thiruvananthapuram (NISH), Bishop Moore College of Hearing Impaired, Manakala, Adoor, BFA, BPEd, and BPA, candidates will have to fill the form, however, there will be no allotment and candidates will be shortlisted based on an entrance exam. For BA Music, applicants will have to submit their application directly to the respective college(s) they wish to apply and selection will be held on the basis of aptitude test.

The application process to several universities including Delhi University and Pune University had also started earlier. The application process for DU will close on July 31. For Jamia Millia Islamia the entrance test will be held in August.

