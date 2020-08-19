Kerala University admissions 2020: Registration deadline extended

Kerala University admissions 2020: Apply at keralauniversity.ac.in.(Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational image)

Kerala University admissions 2020: The University of Kerala has extended the last date to register online for admission to undergraduate courses till August 25 (5 pm). Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to conclude on August 17. Interested students who have not yet applied can do so at the official website, admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

As per the prospectus of the varsity, all the undergraduate courses except BPEd and BFA are known as first-degree programmes. Admission to these programmes is based on the online centralised allotment. A trial allotment took place on August 12. Those who register will be allotted colleges and courses based on merit. Those who are allotted seats in colleges and courses will have to confirm their choice by paying a fee.

The allotment lists scheduled is also likely to change as a consequence. This year, the admissions for most colleges have delayed because of the delayed board result announcements due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the admission process is still open at the University of Delhi (DU). Students who wish to apply for admission can register at du.ac.in. The last date to apply is August 31.

Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram ranks 23rd among the top universities in India, as per the NIRF Ranking. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, is at 30th rank. Other entries from the state include – Calicut University at 54th and Cochin University of Science and Technology at 62nd spot. The top Indian university as per NIRF 2020 was the Indian Institute of Science, Karnataka followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd