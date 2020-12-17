Kerala to conduct SSLC, HSC exams from March 17

Kerala SSLC exam will be held from March 17 to 30. Express Photo by Nitin RK/ Representational

The Kerala government has decided to conduct board exams both SSLC, HSC (classes 10 and 12) from March 17, and will be continued till March 30. Due to the pandemic, the exams of all other classes have been cancelled and students will be promoted further, the government briefed informed today. Also schools, colleges, including professional colleges — engineering, medical, agriculture, fisheries will reopen from January.

Last year, the board exams were affected due to pandemic, and several papers were conducted later in May. The results were released in June. To pass the exam, a candidate is required to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. For the science subject, consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.

Meanwhile, the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recently said as the board exams are near, various states have reopened their schools maintaining the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Pokhriyal said, “The department of school education and literacy, ministry of education has already issued SOP/ guidelines for reopening of schools which deals with health and safety aspects for reopening schools and learning with physical/ social distancing and the academic aspects related to the delivery of education. Ministries are constantly in contact with states.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd