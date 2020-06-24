Kerala to announce SSLC result on June 30

Kerala SSLC result 2020 on June 30 Kerala SSLC result 2020 on June 30

Kerala SSLC result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala will release the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on June 30 at around 11 am. Nearly 4.22 lakh students who had appeared in the SSLC exam can check the results through the website- keralaresults.nic.in.

The examinations which were suspended in March was conducted in May maintaining the social distancing guidelines. According to students and teachers this was a new experience for them. “Appearing for the exams in masks, using sanitisers are a new experience for us. Normally, we sit together and revise portions. We are seeing our classmates after a long time. But we are strictly following the social distancing norms,” a student said, as reported by PTI.

To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.. Meanwhile, students can also check their results via indianexpress.com by registering their mobile number, mail id, SMS.

Last year, as many as 4,31,762 qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 97.84 which was nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98.

