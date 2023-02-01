Kerala TET 2022 Results declared for October exams; steps to download scorecard

Kerala TET 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declared the results for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test October 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala TET can download the score card through the official site of KTET — ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET 2022 examination was conducted on December 3 and 4, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted between 10 am and 12.30 pm and second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The KTET result will be announced soon.

Kerala TET 2022: Steps to download the score card

Step 1: Visit the official site of Kerala KTET — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘KTET OCT 2022 Result Published’ link given on home page

Step 3: Choose the category, and fill in your register number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the score card for future reference

KTET is conducted for categories 1, 2, 3 and 4. Category 1 covers classes 1 to 5, classes 6 to 8 are covered by category 2, category 3 covers classes 8 to 10 and category 4 is for language teachers — Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi (up to upper primary level). Specialist teachers and physical education teachers are also covered by category 4.