Kerala TET 2022 Registration process begins; exam from November 26

Kerala TET 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the registration process for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) 2022. Candidates can register online till November 7 at the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in

As per the official website, KTET will be conducted on November 26 and 27. The admit cards will be released on November 21 and will be available on the official website for download.

erala TET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Key in required information

Step 4: Pay registration fee fee

Step 5: Click on submit and download the application form for future reference

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on November 26 and 27. The shift 1 exam will be held from 10 am 12:30 pm and shift two exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Duration of the exam is 2.5 hours.

Earlier, the results for the KTET May 2022 exams (Feb shift) were announced in June. KTET exam is conducted by the Kerala government to assess the quality of teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in the state of Kerala.