Kerala teachers use free bus travel savings to feed plantation workers’ children

In Kerala, three government school teachers have set an example by turning their savings from a free travel scheme into meals for plantation workers’ children.
Nimisha, Jayasree Devan and Shalu Paulose, currently serving at Ponmudi Government Upper Primary School in Thiruvananthapuram district, started saving money through the government’s Priyadarshini free travel scheme and used the money to provide food to students after financial difficulties faced by sponsors disrupted the school’s evening meal programme.
Appreciating their efforts, Transport Minister C P John on Saturday invited the teachers and students to his official residence and felicitated them for their initiative. He also described their efforts as an inspiring example of social responsibility and compassion.
The three teachers continue to contribute from their own resources to ensure that the children, and in some cases their family members, do not go to bed hungry, according to an official statement.
The school introduced the evening meal programme three years ago, considering that parents working in the plantation sector in the hill station return home late after work. Initially, sponsors supported the initiative. However, when financial difficulties led them to withdraw their support, the scheme faced the risk of closure.
Introduced by the state government, the Priyadarshini scheme allows women to travel free of cost in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ordinary services.
The teachers have requested an additional KSRTC bus service on the route during school hours, which the minister said he would consider, as per the statement.
(With inputs from PTI)