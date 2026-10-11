Kerala teachers use free bus travel savings to feed plantation workers’ children

The initiative of Nimisha, Jayasree Devan and Shalu Paulose was appreciated by Keralam Transport Minister C P John on Saturday (Photo: AI Generated)

In Kerala, three government school teachers have set an example by turning their savings from a free travel scheme into meals for plantation workers’ children.

Nimisha, Jayasree Devan and Shalu Paulose, currently serving at Ponmudi Government Upper Primary School in Thiruvananthapuram district, started saving money through the government’s Priyadarshini free travel scheme and used the money to provide food to students after financial difficulties faced by sponsors disrupted the school’s evening meal programme.

Appreciating their efforts, Transport Minister C P John on Saturday invited the teachers and students to his official residence and felicitated them for their initiative. He also described their efforts as an inspiring example of social responsibility and compassion.