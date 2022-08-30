scorecardresearch
Kerala: Students to be taught ‘study of laws’ in school curriculum

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that presently Constitutional rights, principles and duties are taught in high school, but there is a need to teach children not only about their rights, but also how to protect the same.

V Sivankutty, Kerala education department, Kerala schools, Kerala educationV Sivankutty said that to turn the children into responsible and upstanding citizens of tomorrow it was necessary to include the study of certain laws as part of their education.

The Kerala government is considering including study of certain laws, like those related to use of narcotic substances, environment pollution, cyber crimes and offences against women, as part of school curriculum so that children are aware of their rights and how to safeguard the same.

He said that to turn the children into responsible and upstanding citizens of tomorrow it was necessary to include the study of certain laws as part of their education.

He said that to turn the children into responsible and upstanding citizens of tomorrow it was necessary to include the study of certain laws as part of their education.

The minister was responding to a submission by CPI MLA V R Sunil Kumar in the state assembly on Monday that school children should be taught about various laws, like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and legal provisions against dowry and use of drugs.

He contended that these laws and the punishment provided under them for various offences should be taught to school children from high school onwards so that by the time they pass out from class 12, they are aware what is legal and what is not.

Concurring with the suggestion of Sunil Kumar, the minister said that the school education policy was undergoing a consolidated reform and public discussions will be held to invite views on what all should be included in school curriculum.

As part of the process, inclusion of study of law in the education policy would also be considered, Sivankutty said.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 06:00:07 pm
