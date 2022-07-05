Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations has declared the Revaluation result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams. Students can now check their results from the official website – pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Result for revaluation exams was declared in the late hours of July 4, 2022.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, there will be a link available for ‘SSLC Revaluation’. Click on ‘view result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: Enter the Register Number and date of birth, and click on ‘view result’.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Students should also remember that if there is any change in their result after they have paid the revaluation fee, they will be notified officially.

Kerala students were given time till June 21 to apply for revaluation process after the result was declared around June 15. This year, the overall pass percentage was 99.26 per cent. The Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said 4,26,463 students took the exam, out of which 4,23,303 students were declared eligible for higher education, and 44,363 students obtained A-plus grade in all subjects this year.

However, the number of students who secured an A+ grade has significantly dropped as against the previous years. While in 2021, a total of 1,21,318 students have secured A+ in all subjects, this year, 44,363 students have got A+ grade.

A total of 3059 schools in the state have secured 100 per cent result this year. The students of Mallapuram district have secured the best grades with as many as 3204 students securing an A+ grade.