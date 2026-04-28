Kerala SSLC results 2026 to be declared on May 15: State education minister

The Kerala SSLC examination results will be announced on May 15, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Tuesday. Applications for revaluation will be accepted immediately after the publication of the results, and the outcome of the revaluation process is expected by the end of May, the minister said.

The distribution of Secondary School Leaving Certificate certificates will also commence soon after the results are announced, he added at a press conference. The results of the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be published on May 22.

The second-year improvement results will be declared on May 8, while the first-year examination results will be announced on June 10, he added.