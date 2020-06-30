‘Urge students to take results in good spirits’: Kerala CM to SSLC students

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala declared the SSLC results on Tuesday afternoon. Over four lakh students appeared in the exams this year, which were conducted in two phases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the critical situation, the state recorded the highest passing percentage in SSLC exams in the last five years. As many as 98.82 per cent student cleared the exams, with flood-ravaged Kuttanad emerging as the best district with 100 per cent passing record.

State chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to congratulate the students who passed the SSLC tests. He also urged the students to take the results in good spirits.

“SSLC exam results have been announced. More than 4 lakhs students have attended this year’s exam, which was conducted in the backdrop of the pandemic. We congratulate all the winners. More importantly, we urge all students to take these results in good spirits,” the chief minister tweeted.

A total of 41,906 students got A+ grade in all subjects. This is an increase from last year when 37,334 students scored A+.

Students who are yet to check their results can do it on the board’s official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The SSLC results can also be checked on the education board’s official app Saphalam, which is available on Google Play.

