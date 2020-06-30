Kerala SSLC results 2020 declared: Pass percentage highest in five years

Kerala SSLC results 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala declared the state SSLC results on Tuesday afternoon. Of the 4.22 lakh students who appeared for the exams, as many as 98.82 per cent have passed, making it the highest pass percentage in five years. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 98.11 per cent; in 2018, it was 97.84 per cent; in 2017, 95.98 per cent; in 2016, the figure was 95.47 per cent and in 2015, the number stood at 94.17 per cent.

A total of 41,906 students got A+ grade in all subjects. This is an increase from last year when 37,334 students scored A+. Among districts, Kuttanad scored cent percent followed by Pathanamthitta district (99.71 per cent). Last year, Pathanamthitta recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.33 per cent.

In 2018, Ernakulam district depicted the best performance with 99.12 per cent pass percentage. The worst performing district was Wayanad, with 93.87 per cent; it scored the lowest pass percentage – 93.22 per cent in 2019 too.

A total of 1,837 schools in the state got 100 per cent result or all students from these schools passed the exams. Of these, 637 schools were government-affiliated.

Students who are yet to check their results can do it by visiting the education board official websites – keralaresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked on the education board’s official app Saphalam, which is available on Google Play.

The exams were initially scheduled to be held from March 10 till March 26, however, it was postponed midway due to a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country. The pending exams were conducted towards the end of May under proper social distancing guidelines.

The exam centres across the state were sanitised and students underwent thermal screening at the entry point. They were not even allowed to exchange pens and other instruments with others. Meanwhile, the results of the state plus-two exams will be announced on July 10.

