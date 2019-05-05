Kerala SSLC results 2019: Know date and time

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Date and Time: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on Monday, May 6, 2019. The results will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm.

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

Apart from individual results of candidates, the website and the mobile app will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.

To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.

Last year, the result of SSLC examination was declared on May 3, 2019. As many as 4,31,762 qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98.

A total of 34,313 students got A+ in all subjects. A total of 1565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results this year. Additionally, Kerala education minister C Raveendranath also declared the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), AHSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired) examinations.