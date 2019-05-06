Kerala SSLC results 2019 declared, pass percentage at 98.11%

Kerala SSLC results 2019: The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has been released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today, on May 6 at 2:12 pm. As many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 98.11 per cent which is nearly 2 per cent higher than previous year’s pass percentage of 97.84 per cent. A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the SSLC result.

Among districts, Malapuram has topped among the districts with 99.33 per cent pass percentage. Pathanamthitta has the highest pass percentage of SSLC examination with 99.33 per cent. Wayanad district with the lowest pass percentage- 93.22 per cent. A total of 37,334 students scored A+ in the SSLC result.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official websites — kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The examinations were started from March 7 and concluded on March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East.

Besides websites, the SSLC or class 10 examination marks are also available via mobile application Saphalam 2019 and ‘PRD Live’. The later is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

About 4.41 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam out of which 98.11 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.